Matthijs de Ligt confesses that Holland “lost” as a result of his actions.

After a shock loss to the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020, Holland defender Matthijs de Ligt admitted responsibility.

After De Ligt was sent off in Budapest, the Dutch capitulated and were defeated 2-0 by Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick in the second half on Sunday.

De Ligt was sent off after losing his balance running back to stop a Czech attack and denying a goalscoring opportunity by handling the ball.

“Of sure, it feels bad,” the Juventus centre-back stated on NOS TV. Because of what I did, we ended up losing the game. I should not have let the ball bounce, in retrospect.

“I thought we were in command of the game. We had a couple opportunities, especially in the first half.

“Neither did I have the impression that they generated many chances, but the red card clearly made the difference.”

After 55 minutes, De Ligt was sent off, seconds after Donyell Malen missed an excellent chance, and the Czechs took full advantage.

On 68 minutes, they upped the tempo and their constant pressure paid off when Holes blasted home a header after a corner. The same guy then assisted on Schick’s fourth goal of the competition 10 minutes from time to seal the victory.

“It wasn’t our finest game, but it’s not like we didn’t dominate,” Holland coach Frank De Boer said.

“We had control in the second half and generated wonderful opportunities, but this is top sport at its highest level.

“We had an opportunity to make it 1-0 and missed it, and the world turned upside down in a minute. These are difficult lessons to learn.

“The way we played was not bad but you need to take these opportunities and we didn’t.”

De Boer stated that he would accept responsibility for the loss but refused to discuss his future with the team.

“I am responsible at the end of the day, you can always pin it on me,” he stated at his post-match press conference. I’m going to have a look around. (This is a brief piece.)