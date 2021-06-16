Matthew Foulds signs a contract with Bradford City.

Bradford City have signed Matthew Foulds to a new one-year contract that will keep him at the club until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Since joining the Bantams from Italian side Como in January, the Bradford-born defender has made three substitute appearances for the Bantams after being released by Everton last summer.

“I am over the moon to be remaining here and cannot wait for pre-season to start,” the 23-year-old told Bradford’s website.

“I grew up watching Bradford and now, in front of our fans, I want to show them why I should be playing – and why I love this club.”