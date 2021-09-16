Matt Riddle, a former MMA fighter, talks about how he got into professional wrestling with WWE.

Many people believe Matt Riddle is a natural professional wrestler after watching him compete in a WWE ring. He has been training since childhood and catching his big break in the indie wrestling scene before signing with NXT.

For those who are unaware, Riddle began his career as a mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter before becoming one of WWE’s most recognizable stars today, thanks to his natural charisma and laid-back demeanor.

He did admit, however, that MMA was never his first option.

Riddle claimed that professional wrestling was constantly on his mind during a virtual media news conference.

“You know, my family didn’t watch sports much when I was a kid. We weren’t a particularly sports-oriented household. “I discovered pro wrestling one day and fell in love with it, and that became my thing,” Riddle explained.

The Pennsylvania native stated that pro wrestling was something he “always wanted to accomplish growing up,” but he turned to amateur wrestling to satisfy his desire before pursuing an MMA career.

“At the time, [transitioning to an MMA career]looked more practical. You know, I wasn’t 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds of muscle. Riddle recalled, “I was like 180 pounds, 6-foot-2, but I was pretty tiny and I was [doing]wrestling, so I followed the MMA route.”

“Deep down, I’d always planned to at least try [pro wrestling].” I didn’t know if I’d live to be in my thirties or forties, but thankfully, my MMA career came to a stop early. “I believe it was a case of ‘if one door closes, another opens,’” he added.

“I struck while the iron was hot, and it was the correct time. There was no better time for a mixed martial artist like myself to make the crossover from MMA to pro wrestling than now.”

Riddle began his career in indie wrestling in 2014 before joining WWE’s NXT brand in 2018.

Riddle won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and NXT Tag Team Championships with United Kingdom wrestler Pete Dunne during his two years with the then-black-and-gold brand, christening their tag team “The Bro-serweights.”

After being promoted up to the main roster in mid-2020, Riddle became the United States Champion for 49 days before losing the title to Sheamus on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

Riddle went on to form the "RK-Bro" tag team with Randy Orton and defeat AJ Styles for the Raw Tag Team Titles.