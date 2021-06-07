Matt Olosunde, according to Paul Warne, leaves Rotherham with “absolutely no resentment.”

The 23-year-old full-back has rejected down a new agreement with the Millers and will be free to depart at the end of the month when his contract expires.

“On behalf of everyone here, I’d like to express how much fun it has been to work with Matty over the last couple of years,” Warne said.

“We worked hard to make him a better player than when he first joined us, as we aim to do with every player that walks through the door, and I hope he agrees that we were successful.

“He leaves the club with no ill will toward anyone as he seeks a new challenge elsewhere, and he does so with our blessing.”