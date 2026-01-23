Matt Fitzpatrick Criticizes PGA Chief Over Controversial Ryder Cup Remarks

Matt Fitzpatrick has sharply criticized PGA of America chief Don Rea for comments he made regarding the crowd behavior at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. The European star, who played a key role in Team Europe’s victory, was particularly offended by Rea’s comparison of the European fans’ behavior in Rome to the notorious incidents at Bethpage in the U.S. just one year prior. Fitzpatrick called the remarks offensive to European supporters and claimed that they misrepresented the atmosphere of the event.

Fitzpatrick Defends European Fans and Rebutts PGA Chief

The controversy began when Rea, in an interview following the Ryder Cup, described the crowd behavior in Rome as similar to what had occurred in the U.S., where an American fan threw a beer can at Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica. This comment sparked backlash, particularly from Fitzpatrick, who was quick to defend the spirited but largely good-natured atmosphere at the European event.

“It’s pretty offensive to European fans,” Fitzpatrick said, responding to Rea’s remarks. “What he said about it being the same in Rome, clearly, he wasn’t there or he must have been listening to something else.” The golfer further emphasized that the European fans’ chants were always playful and creative, adding that they were never hostile or violent in nature. He pointed out that the fans’ creativity, like the popular chants that included references to fire drills or libraries, was what made the atmosphere in Rome so special. “It’s always been playful and just banter, really,” Fitzpatrick noted.

Fitzpatrick did not shy away from addressing the tension he felt during the Ryder Cup’s trophy presentation in New York. According to him, the exchange of the trophy between the teams was tainted by a sense of bitterness, as Team USA’s captain Keegan Bradley seemed to downplay Team Europe’s victory. “Me and Rosey [Justin Rose] both looked at each other as if to say: That wasn’t a very heartfelt congratulations,” Fitzpatrick said. He added that although Team Europe had “retained” the trophy, it was, in fact, a win for them.

As the Ryder Cup wrapped up, Fitzpatrick reflected on the intense moments both on and off the course. While his performance in the tournament was one of his best to date, he admitted that the experience was bittersweet, especially considering the unpleasant experiences some of his teammates endured from the crowd. “Rory [McIlroy] and Shane [Lowry] in particular got a lot worse,” Fitzpatrick remarked, recognizing that the hostile environment affected many of his colleagues. “It wasn’t great,” he added. Despite these challenges, Fitzpatrick, along with many of his teammates, did not seek an apology for the crowd’s behavior, understanding that such incidents were a part of the intense competition.

On a personal note, Fitzpatrick’s parents decided to skip the event after experiencing negative behavior from fans during previous Ryder Cups. Instead, they traveled to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links. Fitzpatrick mentioned that while it would have been nice to have them present, he believed it was probably for the best given the volatile atmosphere. He remained in touch with them throughout the tournament and shared the ups and downs of the week.

Looking back, Fitzpatrick expressed mixed emotions about the end of the Ryder Cup. Although he was pleased with his own performance, which he called his best in the competition, he also felt a sense of sadness as the event came to a close. “It’s right up there with winning the US Open,” he said. “Something I’ll never forget. You just wish you could do that over and over again.” As for the aftermath of the event, Fitzpatrick laughed off the criticism he received for being the first to retire to bed after the celebrations, explaining that he simply didn’t enjoy drinking. “I don’t drink at all,” he stated. “It’s not my thing.”