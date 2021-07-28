Matsuyama, the world’s most popular golfer, is attempting to turn his green jacket into Olympic gold.

Next week, there will be no spectators at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, but golf-crazed Japan will be watching Hideki Matsuyama’s every drive, chip, and putt as he tries to add Tokyo Olympic gold to his Masters green jacket.

In Japan, Asia’s first US Masters champion is adored as a deity, and when he tees off on Thursday, he will have to deal with the added pressure of carrying his country’s golden aspirations.

But he’ll be looking forward to teeing it up on the Kasumigaseki Country Club course, where he won the first of his two Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships as well as a Japan Junior Championship.

Shigeki Maruyama, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and the coach of the Japanese Olympic golf team, feels that the development in the game ignited by Matsuyama’s victory at Augusta National will erupt in Japan if he wins a gold medal.

“The economic impact would be enormous. We shouldn’t put too much pressure on him, but Hideki has clearly reached that level,” Matsuyama added.

“Everyone is proud of what he has accomplished. Everyone in Japan will continue to have high expectations of him, despite the fact that he already has a lot on his plate.

“He offered us a big dream,” says the narrator. That’s exactly what I believe he did. Currently, Japan is undergoing a golf boom.

“As a result, the number of youth golfers aspiring to be the next Hideki will undoubtedly rise.”

Matsuyama was recently asked what his goals for Tokyo 2020 were. He said, “Go there and earn a gold medal.”

“That is my aim, and I will do all in my power to achieve it. I have another 10 to 15 years of active golf ahead of me, and I want to do everything I can to be an example and role model for all the youngsters and young golfers out there.”

Since winning the green jacket at Augusta National in April, Matsuyama says he’s been able to handle all of the added attention and commitments.

“There are a lot more demands than there were previously, but it’s actually a good thing,” Matsuyama remarked.

“Hopefully, I can continue to play well, and the pressures will increase,” he remarked. “I’ve shown that the green jacket can be worn by a Japanese.”

A decade ago, Matsuyama rose to popularity as an amateur.

Matsuyama’s first trip to Augusta National, where he earned the Silver Cup for finishing, was ensured by his victory in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Olympic venue of Kasumigaseki Country Club in 2010. Brief News from Washington Newsday.