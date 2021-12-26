Matheus Nunes responds to Everton’s interest in him and dismisses Jorge Mendes’ assertion.

Matheus Nunes of Sporting CP has revealed that Everton are interested in signing him.

The Blues were linked with a bid for the midfielder throughout the summer, with reports first surfacing when Carlo Ancelotti was in command, but no deal was struck when Rafa Benitez took over.

Rio de Janeiro native Nunes has resided in Portugal since he was 12 years old, and after obtaining a Portuguese passport in August, he elected to represent Portugal rather than his home country at an international level, and has since been capped three times.

The 23-year-old informed Portuguese newspaper Record about a prospective move to the Premier League – Newcastle United has also been linked – saying: “To be honest, the only thing that came to mind was Everton’s interest, but nothing occurred because I was on holiday.”

“And my agency is well aware that I don’t.”