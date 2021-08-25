Matheus Nunes, Everton’s ‘target,’ is close to joining a new club.

Last night, one of Everton’s new additions had another memorable moment.

Rafael Benitez’s side overcame Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round, with Andros Townsend scoring for the Blues.

Townsend and Gray have both scored goals for the club, while fellow newcomer Asmir Begovic made his competitive debut.

Benitez will be satisfied with the impact of the newcomers, but he may want to add to his squad before the transfer deadline.

But who has been connected with a transfer to Goodison Park?

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Everton rumors.

Cunha, Matheus

Romano, Fabrizio

Matheus Cunha, a forward for Hertha Berlin, is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid.

The paperwork for the €30 million (£25.7 million) relocation was apparently finished last night, and a medical exam has been scheduled.

Everton were also interested in the 22-year-old, who just represented Brazil at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to Romano.

Atletico will complete the signing of Cunha if everything goes according to plan.

Nunes, Matheus

Record

Despite significant links to a move away this summer, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes could be set to stay in Portugal.

Everton has been linked with a move for the 22-year-old midfielder, who led Sporting to the Premier League title last season.

According to the article, Nunes is eager to stay at Sporting for another season and may even sign a new contract despite outside interest.

Nunes’ contract was only extended in October, and he is currently under contract until 2025.

Virginia Joao

Everton Football Club

Joao Virginia, an Everton goalkeeper, has completed a season-long loan to Sporting CP.

The 21-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Championship side Reading, but was recalled by the Blues owing to a lack of playing time.

Virginia stayed with Everton last season, making three appearances for the team in all competitions.

Benitez will now hope that the young goalkeeper can earn valuable experience on loan.