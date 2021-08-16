Mateusz Musialowski passes the Liverpool test and advances to the next level of the squad.

Liverpool’s U23s began their Premier League 2 campaign on Sunday afternoon as they played previous season’s champions Manchester City, with Barry Lewtas’ team enduring the test and ending the afternoon with a point each.

Lewtas said he was satisfied with his team’s performance against one of the country’s top youth sides.

“Yeah, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” he told The Washington Newsday after the 0-0 tie.

“There were several instances in the game where it was difficult to control, but I thought we performed alright in spells,” he said.

“However, I was quite proud of the boys and the manner in which they defended.”

As a seasoned young team coach, Lewtas understands how difficult the first few games of a new season can be owing to players adjusting to different age groups within a club.

Mateusz Musialowski, a 17-year-old Polish forward, will be one of those hoping to cut down on his acclimatization time after making his entire debut on Sunday.

Despite his young age, Musialowski’s name will be familiar to many Reds supporters after an amazing debut season in English football, in which he contributed 15 goals in 25 appearances for Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s side, as well as helping them reach the FA Youth Cup final.

Bridge-Wilkinson used the teenager off the left side of an attacking trio a lot last season, since his low center of gravity, great trickery, and quick agility made him a nightmare for any inexperienced full-back.

On Sunday, though, Lewtas awarded Musialowski the No.9 shirt as he launched him into fight versus City, assigning the teenager the role of line leader for the Reds.

After the game, Lewtas revealed his reasoning for the little tactical change to The Washington Newsday.

“Obviously, he played in a somewhat different position, and it was just tactical,” he explained. We just thought it would be a good idea to put an extra man in the middle and try to gain a little more possession.

“It’ll be a fantastic game for him today; he’ll learn a lot. And I believe he.” The summary comes to a close. ”