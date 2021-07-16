Mateusz Musialowski can help Jurgen Klopp duplicate the success of Robert Lewandowski at Liverpool.

Mateusz Musialowski, a 17-year-old Polish youth international, did not have the worst month of his life in March.

He scored twice against Sutton United in the FA Youth Cup after scoring after a mazy dribble against Newcastle United in the U18 Premier League North.

Then, at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, he was one of the starlets who stepped up in an intra-squad encounter against a few first-team players.

Liverpool has rewarded him with his first senior professional contract four months later.

So, who is this young winger who claims to have Lionel Messi’s dribbling style?

Karolina Kurek, a Polish-based Liverpool supporter, told the ECHO in the latest Academy Show podcast from Blood Red, “What I can tell you is that he started his football career when he was five at the local team, Ajaks Czestochowa.”

“His coach was fantastic with the young players because he didn’t care about the results and instead focused on making them have fun.

“Many coaches in Poland have a problem with preventing junior players from doing natural things and instead teaching them techniques from a young age.

“However, he didn’t suggest, ‘Just pass it,’ instead allowing them to demonstrate their abilities. He wanted the players to be able to play their own game and dribble.”

Musialowski had previously played for a few clubs in his homeland at various levels.

“Musialowski transferred from Ajaks Czestochowa to Rakow Czestochowa when he was nine years old, and his coach was not thrilled about it,” Kurek stated.

“Rakow Czestochowa is a good Polish team that plays in the first division, but this squad is continually taking the best young players!

“Musialowski was a winger there, and his coach, Mariusz Solecki, said that he not only won the player of the tournament, but was also the top goalscorer.

“He scored 133 goals in 88 games! He can play any offensive position and is an excellent dribbler, but he still needs to improve his defensive skills.

“When he relocated. The summary comes to a close.