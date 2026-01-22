Mateta’s Transfer Request Spurs Villa and Juventus into Intense Bid Battle

Crystal Palace’s prized striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has formally requested a move ahead of the January transfer deadline, sparking intense competition between Premier League side Aston Villa and Serie A’s Juventus. The French forward’s desire to move to a Champions League contender has set the stage for one of the winter window’s most talked-about transfer sagas.

At 28, Mateta has been an integral part of Palace since his arrival from Mainz in 2021, making his mark as a consistent goal scorer. With 56 goals from 185 appearances, including key contributions in Palace’s 2025 FA Cup and Community Shield victories, he has proven himself a vital asset to the Eagles. However, Mateta’s ambitions appear to extend beyond Selhurst Park, with reports confirming his request for a move to a club competing in Europe’s elite competition.

Negotiations Heat Up

Palace is determined not to let Mateta leave cheaply, with a firm price tag of €40 million (roughly £35-40 million) attached to the forward. This has caused an impasse in negotiations, as Juventus initially made a €33 million loan offer with a performance-related clause, which was swiftly rejected. The Bianconeri have now shifted focus to other targets, including Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri, but Villa’s pursuit of Mateta is intensifying.

Unai Emery’s Villa have long been interested in Mateta and are now considered the frontrunners. Villa are also exploring alternatives, such as a potential move for Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Besiktas. Furthermore, there are rumors of a possible player swap involving Villa’s Evann Guessand, but discussions have yet to yield any major breakthroughs. As the January 31 transfer deadline looms, all eyes are on how these talks will unfold.

Mateta’s decision to push for a move isn’t new. Having been open to leaving since last summer, the striker was the subject of interest from several clubs, including Tottenham and AC Milan. However, Palace’s tough stance on negotiations meant no deal was struck in previous windows. Now, with just 18 months left on his contract, Mateta’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

The timing of Mateta’s request comes amid a difficult period for Palace, following the departure of captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City and the recent resignation announcement of head coach Oliver Glasner. The team is struggling with a string of poor results, including a surprise FA Cup loss to non-league Macclesfield, and injuries to key players such as Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada. Despite these challenges, Mateta has continued to feature prominently, starting all of Palace’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals, and impressing with his performances for the French national team.

Palace’s stance on the matter remains resolute. While not actively seeking to sell Mateta, manager Glasner has confirmed that if the club’s valuation is met, a deal will go through. Otherwise, Mateta may remain at the club until the end of the season. As the transfer window approaches its close, the situation is fluid, and both Villa and Juventus will be keeping a close watch on developments.

For Palace fans, the thought of losing another key figure after the departures of Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and soon Glasner is a bitter pill to swallow. With European aspirations still very much alive, the club’s ability to weather this storm and keep their star forward may prove crucial in the weeks to come. The next few days could define Mateta’s future, as well as Palace’s ability to navigate a challenging transition period.