Matchup between the Yankees and the Braves Set to Do Something Unheard of in the Last 120 Years.

When the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves face off on Monday, something will have to give.

According to STATS and YES Network researcher James Smyth, the Yankees and Braves are the only MLB clubs in 120 years to face off with active nine-game winning streaks.

Thank you to @StatsBySTATS for providing the complete list of three MLB games in which both clubs are on nine-game winning streaks.

STL Maroons (12) vs. WAS Nationals (11) on September 13, 1884 (12-1 STL)

Pirates (10) vs. Phillies (9) on September 7, 1901 (4-1 PHI)

Yankees (9) vs. Braves on August 23, 2021 (9)

August 23, 2021 — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621)

When the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies met on September 7, 1901, they were the last teams with ongoing win streaks of nine or more games. The Phillies ended Pittsburgh’s 10-game winning run with a 4-1 victory behind Al Orth’s complete game. Pittsburgh earned the last laugh that season, capturing the National League pennant.

The Braves and Yankees had made the playoffs the previous three seasons, but both failed to meet preseason expectations this year. On August 1, both clubs were in third place in their respective divisions, but they have both erupted in the so-called “dog days” of the calendar.

After a 10-5 loss to their crosstown rival Mets on July 4, the Yankees were only 41-41. Since July 25, however, New York has won 31 of its past 41 games and 22 of its last 28.

After the Yankees’ 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, ace starter Gerrit Cole told MLB.com, “It’s obviously been a terrific stretch.” “It’s propelled us into the second half of the game. Even in our darkest hours, we believed we were better than our track record.”

But, even during this hot streak, nothing has come easy for the Yankees. In that seven-week stretch, they’ve suffered four self-described “gut-punch losses,” according to manager Aaron Boone, including two during a road series against the Boston Red Sox last month.

In those 41 games, the Yankees have only outscored their opponents 212-144, for an average score of 5-3. Injuries and COVID-19 have also destroyed them.

Cole, who was out for two weeks due to COVID, coined the term “Yankees variant” to describe the team’s outbreak. Cole and Jordan have been the starters since the All-Star break. This is a condensed version of the information.