Matches in the US Women’s Soccer League have been canceled, and the league’s commissioner has reportedly been fired.

The top professional women’s soccer league in the United States, which has been criticized for its handling of sexual misconduct charges against a head coach, announced Friday that it would postpone this weekend’s matches.

Lisa Baird, the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), was also fired late Friday, according to US media.

The league’s board of directors agreed to fire Baird, as well as general counsel Lisa Levine, according to American sports broadcaster ESPN. There have been no replacements declared.

Baird’s alleged firing comes only one day after the North Carolina Courage sacked head coach Paul Riley for “extremely severe allegations of wrongdoing,” according to the team.

“This week, and much of this season, has been tremendously stressful for our players and staff, and I accept full responsibility for my part in it,” Baird said early Friday.

“I am deeply sorry for the suffering that so many people are experiencing,” she said in a statement. “In light of that trauma, we’ve decided not to go out on the field this weekend to give everyone time to reflect.”

Baird took over as commissioner of the NWSL from Amanda Duffy in February 2020.

Riley was fired after The Athletic revealed that the 58-year-old Englishman had engaged in widespread sexual misconduct covering various teams and leagues since 2010.

Riley is the second NWSL coach to be fired this week, with Richie Burke’s contract being terminated by the league following an investigation into complaints of verbal and emotional abuse.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, both US internationals, have questioned the league’s handling of the Riley charges.

“The bottom line is to safeguard your players. Morgan tweeted, “Do the right thing, NWSL.”

“Men, who protect men who abuse women. Rapinoe wrote, “I’ll say it again, guys, protecting men, who are ABUSING WOMEN.” “Burn everything down. “All of their heads should roll.”

Riley was accused of inappropriate behavior by athletes Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim, according to The Athletic.

Riley was accused of “sexual coercion” by Farrelly, who played for him on three separate teams in three different leagues when he was her coach at the Philadelphia Independence.

She said she was forced to have sex with Riley after visiting his hotel room after losing in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer League final. Riley allegedly warned her, “We’re going to our graves with this.”

Farrelly and Shim said Riley forced them to kiss each other while at his apartment during his time with the Portland Thorns.

“This individual. Brief News from Washington Newsday.