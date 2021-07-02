Matchday 22 of Euro 2020 — Belgium’s fitness is in doubt as the quarter-finals begin.

Belgium will be waiting to see if key players Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are fit to play Italy in their Euro 2020 quarter-final.

De Bruyne of Manchester City and Hazard of Real Madrid were both forced out of Belgium’s 1-0 round-of-16 triumph over Portugal on Sunday due to injuries, and coach Roberto Martinez will make last-minute selections.

After missing Italy’s last two games – victories over Wales in their final group match and Austria – captain Giorgio Chiellini is back in contention for the showdown in Munich on Friday night.

Luis Enrique, Spain’s coach, has reported no fresh injuries for his team’s quarter-final match against Switzerland in St Petersburg earlier this evening.

The Swiss will be without suspended captain Granit Xhaka, who collected his second yellow card of the tournament in the exciting penalty shootout victory over France.

The victors of Friday’s quarter-finals will face off in the first semi-final on Tuesday at Wembley, with the second last-four tie taking place the following day at the same site.

Attack with stats

data-copyright-notice=PA Graphics

data-credit=“PA Graphics” data-usage-terms=”” srcset=“PA Graphics/Press Association Images”

https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/f52132af12fa5eaeba91084068f62c8cY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjI1MjUyNTAx/2.60685134.jpg?w=320

sizes=“(max-width: 767px) 89vw, sizes=“(max-width: 767px) 89vw, sizes=“(max-width: 767 (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px”> 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px”>

Italy has gone 31 games without losing since October 2018, breaking the previous record set by Vittorio Pozzo’s 1930s World Cup and Olympic champions. This includes 12 wins in a row, with no goals conceded until Austria’s extra-time consolation on Saturday.

However, their opponents are not far behind – Belgium has gone 13 games without losing, winning 11 of them, and has only lost to England in the Nations League since the beginning of 2019. In that span, Italy has won 24 games, drawn three, scored 80 goals, and conceded seven, while Belgium has won 23, drawn three, and lost one game, scoring 81 goals and conceding 15.

Today’s quotation

We’ve seen what a match-winner and huge player (Lukaku) has evolved into…

But I believe we will. (This is a brief piece.)