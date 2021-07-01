Matchday 21 of Euro 2020: It’s a battle of the heavy guns as Belgium prepares to play Italy.

As they finalize preparations for their Euro 2020 quarter-final match, Belgium and Italy will be hoping for some positive fitness news.

During the last-16 contest against Portugal, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were forced out.

De Bruyne, who has an ankle problem, and Hazard, who is recovering from a muscular injury, have both been working on individual recovery programmes but may not be risked.

Italy expects to have defender Giorgio Chiellini back from a thigh ailment that has kept him out of the last two matches — just in time to try to contain Romelu Lukaku’s danger.

After a dramatic shoot-out win against world champions France, Switzerland will come to St Petersburg full of confidence, while Spain will be hoping for better fortune after being knocked out of the World Cup by the hosts on penalties three years ago.

England had little time to dwell on their hard-fought triumph over Germany on Tuesday night, as attention quickly moved to their quarter-final match in Rome against Ukraine, who will be without striker Artem Besedin, who sustained a knee injury in their dramatic extra-time win over Sweden.

As the squad prepares to go to Rome, where Covid-19 travel restrictions will be in place for spectators, captain Harry Kane insists England are ready to capitalise on their 2-0 triumph over Germany at a bouncy Wembley. “We want to make sure it wasn’t for naught,” added the Spurs striker, who scored for the first time in Euro 2020 with a late header. “We want to make certain that we go and that it is all worthwhile.”

We must appreciate Belgium because they are ranked first in the (FIFA global) rankings, but all teams have flaws.

The England team will require no further introduction, but the Ukraine team contains a few famous faces. Oleksandr Zinchenko has primarily played as a left-back for the team.