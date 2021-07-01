Matchday 21 of Euro 2020: England is looking to keep their ‘edge’ as the quarter-finals approach.

As preparations for Saturday’s Euro 2020 match against Ukraine in Rome proceeded, Gareth Southgate urged his players to get back into “performance state.”

As they try to clinch a spot in the semi-finals either the Czech Republic or Denmark, England head to the Italian city knowing it will be their only trip away from Wembley.

The Three Lions’ victory over Germany on Tuesday elevated the nation, but Southgate wants his players to keep their “edge.”

“It’s Saturday now for us, the messages are fantastic, the congratulations are nice, but they can also take an edge away from you, and we’ve need to get that edge back in our feeling now to go back into performance state,” Southgate added.

Before their game against Ukraine at the Olympic Stadium begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, England will know who they might meet in the last four, as Denmark’s quarter-final against the Czech Republic begins at 5 p.m. in Baku.

On Friday, the quarter-finals in the second half of the draw will take place, with Switzerland taking on Spain in St Petersburg (5pm) and Belgium taking on Italy in Munich (8pm).

Stat assault is the post of the day.

Italy has gone 31 games without losing since October 2018, breaking the previous record set by Vittorio Pozzo’s 1930s World Cup and Olympic champions. This includes 12 wins in a row, with no goals conceded until Austria’s extra-time consolation on Saturday.

However, their opponents are not far behind – Belgium has gone 13 games without losing, winning 11 of them, and has only lost to England in the Nations League since the beginning of 2019. In that span, Italy has won 24 games, drawn three, scored 80 goals, and conceded seven, while Belgium has won 23, drawn three, and lost one game, scoring 81 goals and conceding 15.

