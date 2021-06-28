Matchday 18 of Euro 2020: France isn’t treating the encounter against Switzerland as a “banana skin”

Favorites heading into the tournament With their last-16 match against Switzerland on Monday, France will be hoping for a spark as they enter the knockout rounds.

The world champions did not have it easy in the group round, winning only one of their three games, but they are well aware that the real competition is about to begin.

The victors of Didier Deschamps’ team’s match against the Swiss in Bucharest will face the winner of the day’s other match between Croatia and Spain in Copenhagen in the quarter-finals.

After Portugal’s reign as European champions was terminated on Sunday by a spectacular strike from Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard, the Henri Delaunay trophy will change hands this year.

Hazard scored a twisting long-range goal three minutes before halftime to give Belgium a 1-0 victory in Seville.

The Czech Republic pulled off the biggest upset of the day, scoring twice in the second half to beat 10-man Holland 2-0 in Budapest.

After Matthijs De Ligt was sent off after 55 minutes, the Czechs went on to win with to goals from Tomas Hole and Patrik Schick.

Deschamps praises the Swiss.

Even though France is the overwhelming favorite, manager Didier Deschamps believes it would be insulting to say that a Swiss victory on Monday would be a shock. Deschamps believes Vladimir Petkovic’s team isn’t getting enough credit.

He added, “It’s not a possible banana skin.” “This is a Round of 16 game with a quarter-final berth on the line. They are endowed with abilities and are capable of great things. They aren’t ranked 13th in FIFA for nothing.”

No new record for Ronaldo yet

Portugal’s talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo remains, for now at least, the top scorer at the tournament with five goals – despite his failure to score against Belgium and his side’s exit. The defeat also denied him the chance to become the all-time record goalscorer in international football during this tournament. He will now have wait until next season to eclipse the 109 goals of Iran’s Ali Daei, which he equalled with two penalties against France on Wednesday.