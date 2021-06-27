Matchday 17 of the Euro 2020 tournament pits the world’s finest Belgium against the defending champions Portugal.

Belgium, ranked first in the world, and holders Portugal face off on Sunday in a bid to advance to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals against Italy.

Meanwhile, Holland takes on the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena for the right to face Denmark, who defeated Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam on Saturday to destroy their ambitions.

At the Johan Cruyff Arena, Kasper Dolberg scored twice either side of halftime, before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite sealed the victory.

Wales, who had been one of the most traveled teams during the tournament, were reduced to ten men in the last minute when replacement Harry Wilson was sent off as Gareth Bale’s side went out.

After extra time at Wembley, Italy had finally despatched a tenacious Austria.

The Azzuri had looked like one of the finest teams in the tournament during the group stages, but they struggled to create clear chances as Austria held firm, with Ciro Immobile’s long-range effort hitting the crossbar.

After the half, Austria, who finished second to Holland in Group C, were the superior team and had the ball in the net through Marko Arnautovic’s far-post header – but the former West Ham striker’s effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Substitute Federico Chiesa scored at the far post in the fourth minute of extra time, and Matteo Pessina added a low second, before Sasa Kalajdzic headed in a late but deserved consolation.

Gareth, have you said your goodbyes?

When asked about his future after Wales’ defeat against Denmark, Bale walked away from a post-match interview. Bale captained Wales for the 96th time, but there was conjecture in the build-up to the tournament that the 31-year-old was considering retirement. Bale rolled his eyes and stormed out of the post-match pitch-side interview when asked if this would be his final game for Wales. Bale’s reaction to being questioned about his future was backed by Wales interim coach Robert Page, who said emotions were raw. Wales supporters around the world will be praying for the Real Madrid forward. (This is a brief piece.)