Matchday 17 of Euro 2020 sees Belgium defeat Portugal and the Czech Republic shock Holland.

Portugal’s reign as European champions came to an end in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium thanks to a stunning strike from Thorgan Hazard.

Hazard scored three minutes before halftime with a twisting long-range strike in a tense Euro 2020 last-16 match in Seville.

Portugal fought after the break and hit the post via Raphael Guerreiro in a spirited finish, but Belgium held on and will face Italy in the final eight, despite losing Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard to injury.

Meanwhile, in Budapest, the Czech Republic pulled off the biggest upset of the day, scoring twice in the second half to defeat 10-man Holland 2-0.

After Matthijs De Ligt was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity with a handball after 55 minutes, Holland utterly collapsed.

With goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick after 68 and 80 minutes, the Czechs took full advantage and set up a quarter-final match with Denmark.

Ronaldo is yet to set a new record.

Despite his inability to score against Belgium and his team’s elimination, Portugal’s talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo remains the tournament’s top scorer with five goals. During this tournament, he also missed out on being the all-time leading goalscorer in international football. He’ll have to wait until next season to surpass Ali Daei’s 109 goals, which he tied with two penalties against France on Wednesday.

Belgium’s pair must wait with bated breath.

Belgium may be the best team in the world, but they appeared nervous in the closing moments against Portugal and had to rely on luck to win. They’ll be hoping for a favourable report on De Bruyne’s and Eden Hazard’s ailments. De Bruyne, the Manchester City playmaker, was injured in a challenge by Joao Palhinha and missed the whole of the second half. Hazard was forced to leave late in the game due to a muscle ailment. “We’ll need 48 hours to discover out the extent of the injuries,” manager Roberto Martinez stated.

UEFA denies that flags are prohibited.

UEFA said no. (This is a brief piece.)