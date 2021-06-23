Matchday 13 of Euro 2020: Group of Death has three countries vying for a place in the tournament.

Germany, Portugal, and Hungary are all still hoping to join France in the last 16 as part of the so-called Group of Death.

The previous set of fixtures blasted up Group F, with Germany defeating Portugal 4-2 and Hungary drawing 1-1 with world champions France.

Germany appeared to be in real danger after losing their opening game to France and then falling down to Portugal, but they will now fancy their prospects of winning the group after facing Hungary.

France has already qualified and will finish first if they defeat Portugal, or second if Germany fails to win.

If Portugal loses to France and Hungary defeats Germany, the holders might finish fourth.

Spain, Slovakia, and Poland will all be fighting for a place in the knockout stages in Group E.

Spain had been anticipated to breeze through the group, but after drawing their first two games against Sweden and Poland, they will have to work hard to advance to the final 16.

England finished first in Group D after defeating the Czech Republic 1-0 on matchday 12 courtesy to a goal from Raheem Sterling.

The Czech Republic and Croatia will join them in the last 16, but Scotland has been eliminated after losing 3-1 to the Croats.

Today’s statistic

Jordan Henderson, who had a goal disallowed, is one of only seven outfield players in England’s history with more than 50 caps but no goals.

Today’s quotation

For the first time in 23 years, I’m proud of the players for making it here.

What’s next?

Spain vs. Slovakia (Group E, Seville, 1700)

Poland vs. Sweden (Group E, St Petersburg, 1700)

Hungary vs. Germany (Group F, Munich, 2000)

France vs. Portugal (Group F, Budapest, 2000)