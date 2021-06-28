Matchday 13 of Euro 2020: A record-breaking night as Germany sets up a showdown with England

England learned they would meet Germany in the round of 16 on a record-breaking night of European Championship football, while France, Portugal, and Spain all demonstrated their title credentials, and Sweden continued to be a surprise package at the tournament.

With 18 goals scored in four games across Groups E and F, it surpassed the previous greatest number of goals scored in a single day at the finals, which was 14 on June 21, 2000.

Eight of them occurred in the dubbed “Group of Death,” with Hungary almost pulling off a major upset before being held to a 2-2 draw by Germany, with Leon Goretzka’s score six minutes from time ensuring Joachim Low’s job security.

Hungary was ahead and on track to reach the knockout phase thanks to goals from Adam Szalai and Andras Schafer, but their hearts were broken, and with France and Portugal playing in Bucharest, the crowd’s misery was apparent when news of Germany’s second goal trickled through.

Those in attendance at the Puskas Arena witnessed history as Cristiano Ronaldo’s two penalties tied Ali Daei’s record for most international goals, with the two men now tied on 109.

France clinched first position thanks to a brace from Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, who scored for his country for the first time since 2015, and will now face Switzerland in the next round, while third-placed Portugal and second-placed Germany will face Belgium and England respectively.

Earlier in the day, Viktor Claesson’s stoppage-time goal gave Sweden the edge over Spain in Group E, setting up a last-16 encounter with Ukraine.

Janne Andersson’s side were on pace for another win thanks to an Emil Forsberg double, but Robert Lewandowski demonstrated his goal-scoring brilliance with two superb finishes to draw Poland level.

With Spain cruising through Slovakia, Sweden was set to advance in second place, while the Poles knew that one more goal would put them through as one of the. (This is a brief piece.)