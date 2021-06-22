Matchday 12 of the Euro 2020 tournament sees England grab the lead, while Scotland suffers a heartbreaking defeat.

By defeating the Czech Republic, England finished first in Group D, but Scotland fell short of qualifying for the knockout stages.

In a 1-0 triumph at Wembley, England advanced courtesy to Raheem Sterling’s early header.

Gareth Southgate’s already-qualified side put up a calm performance on Tuesday after overcoming World Cup semi-final opponents Croatia and then being booed after a goalless draw with rivals Scotland.

Sterling headed home a cross from fan favorite Jack Grealish to give England a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic at Wembley, where they will play France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary in the last-16 next Tuesday.

Scotland’s dreams of reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time were dashed when Croatia defeated them 3-1 at Hampden Park.

The Scots needed a win in their final group match to go to the last 16, but after a valiant effort, they fell short once more.

Croatian attacker Nikola Vlasic opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s team hope three minutes after the break with his first international goal.

Captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s advantage shortly after the hour mark with a magnificent 20-yard strike, before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal victory and send Croatia through, with Scotland finishing bottom of the group with only one point.

Who’d have guessed?

It’s hammer time!

It’s time to go home.

Today’s statistic

Jordan Henderson, who had a goal disallowed, is one of only seven outfield players in England’s history with more than 50 caps but no goals.

Today’s quotation

For the first time in 23 years, I’m proud of the players for making it here.

In other words,

Slovak Republic vs. Spain is up next (Group E, Seville, 1700)

Poland vs. Sweden (Group E, St Petersburg, 1700)

Hungary vs. Germany (Group F, Munich, 2000)

France vs. Portugal (Group F, Budapest, 2000)