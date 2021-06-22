Matchday 12 of Euro 2020: Scotland is aiming for history.

Scotland will play Croatia in a crucial Group D match on Tuesday, knowing that a win will send them to the knockout rounds of a major event for the first time.

Steve Clarke’s players know that if they can capture all three points at Hampden Park on Saturday, they will at least finish as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Meanwhile, England takes on Group D leaders Czech Republic at Wembley for a chance to finish first in the pool — both teams have already qualified.

Both England and Scotland’s preparations for Tuesday’s fixtures were hampered after Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19, with England’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolated after interacting with their Chelsea teammate.

Gilmour will undoubtedly miss his team’s last group game, while Mount and Chilwell’s availability for England remains to be seen.

On an emotional night in Copenhagen, Belgium and Holland strolled into the last 16 with perfect records, while Denmark swept aside Russia to book their place as well.

In Group B, Belgium defeated Finland 2-0 in St Petersburg, and Holland completed a perfect Group C campaign with a 3-0 win against North Macedonia in Amsterdam, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring twice.

After scoring his side’s third goal in a 4-1 triumph at the Parken Stadium, Andreas Christensen fashioned a number 10 with his hands in respect to teammate Christian Eriksen.

Meanwhile, Austria qualified for the knockout stages for the first time after defeating Ukraine 1-0 in Bucharest thanks to Christoph Baumgartner’s goal.

With Finland and Ukraine tied for third place in Groups B and C with three points each, England, Switzerland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and France are all certain to make the last 16.

We’re a big group. We’re not afraid.

What’s next?

