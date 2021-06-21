Matchday 11 of Euro 2020: Belgium and Holland remain unbeaten, as Denmark advances to the quarterfinals.

On an emotional night in Copenhagen, Belgium and Holland strolled into the last 16 of Euro 2020 with perfect records, while Denmark swept aside Russia to seal their place.

Meanwhile, after defeating Ukraine in Bucharest, Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner’s goal was enough to secure their position in the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

After scoring his team’s third goal at the Parken Stadium, Andreas Christensen fashioned a number 10 with his hands as a homage to teammate Christian Eriksen.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s remarkable shot put the Danes up, and Yussuf Poulsen increased their lead after Roman Zobnin’s blunder.

After Artem Dzyuba’s penalty in the 70th minute, Christensen restored Denmark’s two-goal lead, and Joakim Maehle made it four.

Holland beat North Macedonia 3-0 in Amsterdam to achieve a perfect Group C campaign. Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice.

After Memphis Depay’s opening, the Dutch escaped some early scares until Wijnaldum’s seven-minute brace effectively sealed their victory.

Belgium defeated Finland 2-0 in St Petersburg, a score that means the third-placed Finns would require a mathematical miracle to advance.

Lukas Hradecky of Finland was unlucky to concede a 73rd-minute opener when Thomas Vermaelen’s header ricocheted in off his hand, and Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Austria celebrated their historic victory over Ukraine, leaving Andriy Shevchenko’s team to wait and see if they can qualify as one of the top third-place teams.

