Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell’s readiness is still a question mark for Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate is unsure if England’s key tandem of Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will be fit for the crucial match against Germany.

The Three Lions are ramping up their preparations for Tuesday’s colossal European Championship last-16 match against Joachim Low’s side, which will be contested in front of almost 40,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Although England had no new concerns leading into the match, Mount and Chilwell are still required to practice separately from the rest of the team at St George’s Park.

After coming into contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19, after the Three Lions’ 0-0 group match with Scotland, the two will be kept in isolation until Monday.

Southgate, England’s manager, stated, “It’s been extremely complicated.” “They’ve had to work on their own for the most part.

“They were able to work in small, well-distributed groups, but not with the entire group, and they were unable to participate in any of the complete team training sessions.

“The Public Health England guideline was very explicit, quite specific, and we had to obey it.”

“Well, that’s what we’ve got to take into account, really,” Southgate said ITV when asked if he can realistically consider them for Tuesday.

“Of course, there’s not only the training aspect of it, but also the psychological aspect.

You want to be a part of everything when you go to a major event, and they’ve had to separate themselves during this time, which is difficult for anyone.

“They’ve had to spend a lot of time alone in a room, so it’s been a challenging scenario for the two boys to begin with.

“And for us, we’ll have to make that decision as we go along.”

"I mean, when the game gets near, they come out of full quarantine at midnight.