Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were left heartbroken after being ruled out of England action.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are “gutted” to be unable to play in England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic.

Following contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, the couple went into self-isolation.

The Three Lions’ preparations for Tuesday’s last Group D play were thrown into disarray when it was revealed that the pair had been in communication with the Scotland midfielder, who had a positive Covid-19 test following the Group D match on Friday night.

Mount and Chilwell will now miss the pool finale at Wembley and may possibly be unavailable for England’s last-16 match, despite the fact that they have already qualified for the tournament.

Both players issued a brief statement on social media after the Football Association confirmed the decision, which was made in conjunction with Public Health England (PHE).

“I’m really gutted to have to miss tonight’s game,” Mount posted on Twitter. As always, I’ll be rooting for the boys and making sure I’m ready to go if needed. “England, come on!”

“It’s a tough one to take and I’m gutted, but I want to wish the boys all the luck tonight in the game, I’ll be supporting you all on,” Chilwell wrote on Twitter. I’ll make sure I’m ready to rejoin the squad when the time comes. @England, let’s go!”

Both players will now be isolated “until and including next Monday (June 28),” according to the FA.

“The pair were identified overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive test following last Friday’s match,” the governing body said in a statement.

“After tonight’s match against Czech Republic at Wembley, Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private sections at England’s training camp St. George’s Park, with the rest of the group returning there after the match.

“While maintaining regular communication with PHE, we will continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime.

“On Monday, the entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests, which all came back negative, just as the UEFA pre-match on Sunday. (This is a brief piece.)