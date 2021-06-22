Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been ruled out of the Czech Republic game and will have to isolate until Monday.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been ruled out of England’s European Championship match against the Czech Republic and will be kept in isolation until next week.

When it was revealed that the Chelsea duo had been in communication with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, the Three Lions’ preparations for Tuesday’s final Group D match were thrown into disarray.

Mount and Chilwell will now miss the pool finale at Wembley, as well as England’s last-16 match, despite the fact that they have already qualified for the tournament.

“We can clarify that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday,” the Football Association stated in a statement (June 28). Public Health England was consulted before making this decision.

“After Billy Gilmour’s positive test following last Friday’s match, the pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour.”

“Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training camp St. George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning after tonight’s match against Czech Republic at Wembley,” the statement said.

“While maintaining regular communication with PHE, we will continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime.

“On Monday, the whole England squad and staff conducted lateral flow tests, which all came back negative, just as the UEFA pre-match PCR tests on Sunday. “As and when necessary, additional testing will be conducted.”