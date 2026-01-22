Despite his turbulent past, Mason Greenwood’s on-field performance in Ligue 1 has been nothing short of extraordinary. The 24-year-old striker, who now leads the French league’s top scorer chart, continues to make headlines both for his footballing brilliance and the unresolved controversies surrounding his international career.

Striking Success Amidst Controversy

After a high-profile and tumultuous departure from Manchester United, Greenwood has quickly proven his worth at Olympique Marseille. His transfer to the French club, valued at £26.7 million (about $35 million), has paid immediate dividends. As of January 2026, Greenwood has scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 alone, bringing his total to 20 across all competitions. His standout performance came on January 13, 2026, when he netted a hat-trick in Marseille’s 9-0 thrashing of Bayeux, highlighting his clinical form.

Greenwood’s rise at Marseille follows a mixed period in Spain, where he was loaned to Getafe in 2023 after being allowed to leave Manchester United amid a series of off-field allegations. His eight goals in 33 La Liga appearances served as a stepping stone before securing his permanent move to France. Marseille’s acquisition also included a 40% sell-on clause, meaning Manchester United stands to profit from any future sale.

Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi has been quick to praise Greenwood, stating in December 2025 that the forward could even contend for the Ballon d’Or, a testament to the striker’s incredible potential. “There are very few players in Europe at his level right now,” De Zerbi remarked. Indeed, Greenwood’s 42 goals in 62 appearances for Marseille have been crucial to the team’s ongoing title pursuit, keeping them in the hunt alongside Lens and Paris Saint-Germain.

Greenwood’s International Future in Flux

While Greenwood’s club form continues to thrive, his international future remains uncertain. The forward’s brief and controversial spell with the England national team was cut short after his debut in 2020, when he and teammate Phil Foden were sent home for breaching Covid quarantine protocols. Despite the charges against him being dropped in February 2023, Greenwood’s path to representing England again appears closed for now, as both former and current managers have distanced themselves from him.

England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed in September 2025 that Greenwood’s international prospects were sidelined due to his reported desire to play for Jamaica. Greenwood, whose grandparents are Jamaican, obtained a Jamaican passport and has submitted paperwork to switch allegiances. However, he has yet to make his debut for the Caribbean nation, which still hopes to see him play for them in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Jamaica’s World Cup campaign remains alive but hinges on upcoming intercontinental playoffs against New Caledonia and DR Congo in March 2026.

The prospect of Greenwood joining the Jamaican squad has sparked debate within the team. Some players, like Isaac Hayden, have voiced concerns about the timing of such an inclusion, arguing it could undermine the integrity of the qualifying process. Yet, others within the Jamaican Football Federation, including president Michael Ricketts, remain hopeful, seeing Greenwood as a potential asset in their World Cup campaign.

Back in England, opinions are equally divided. French journalist Lamperti believes Greenwood’s confidence could make him a valuable “super-sub” for the national team, should England ever reconsider. However, English football journalist George Boxall emphasizes the complexity of the situation, acknowledging Greenwood’s stellar form in Ligue 1 but questioning whether his past could ever be fully separated from his footballing identity.

Greenwood’s future remains a point of contention, both at the international level and in terms of his next career move. A return to the Premier League seems unlikely given the controversies that continue to surround him, though his performances have certainly caught the attention of top European clubs. For now, Greenwood’s focus remains firmly on Marseille’s pursuit of a domestic title, and the upcoming high-profile clash with Liverpool at the Stade Velodrome on January 21, 2026, will be another crucial test of his abilities.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, all eyes will be on Greenwood to see whether he can secure redemption and find a resolution to his international aspirations. His journey, marked by both success and controversy, promises to remain one of football’s most compelling stories in the coming months.