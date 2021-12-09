Mason Greenwood’s actions following Manchester United’s goal were noticed by Liverpool fans.

Mason Greenwood’s goal celebration in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Wednesday night elicited similar reactions from Liverpool fans.

The 20-year-old found himself in space and volleyed in a first-time attempt with his left foot inside the first 10 minutes at Old Trafford, but it was his goal celebration that drew the attention of Liverpool supporters.

Greenwood appeared to be imitating Roberto Firmino’s well-known ‘eye patch’ celebration.

The Brazilian’s celebration occurred during a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain in September 2018.

The Reds faced Tottenham in a Premier League match prior to the group stage meeting at Anfield, where Firmino suffered an eye abrasion following a tussle with defender Jan Vertonghen.

A few days later, the forward scored a stoppage time winner against PSG, and he said after the game that the celebration was meant to indicate that there was no reason to be concerned about his health.

It became one of Firmino’s most memorable goal celebrations, and it appears that United’s Greenwood has imitated it.

This isn’t the first time one of the 30-year-celebrations old’s has been imitated by another player.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Leeds United’s Raphinha, as well as Sadio Mane’s teammate, have all mimicked Mbappe’s celebrated spinning kicks.

Firmino has been out since early November with a’serious’ hamstring injury, but he returned to team training on Thursday.