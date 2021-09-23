Mason Greenwood: Solskjaer Makes a Confession Following Manchester United’s exit from the League Cup.

As Manchester United were knocked out of the League Cup on Wednesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confessed that it was “too late” for Mason Greenwood to make an impact.

Manuel Lanzini, an Argentinean midfielder, scored West Ham’s first goal in the ninth minute. After 60 minutes of play, Greenwood came off the bench for Manchester United, but he failed to convert any of his chances, allowing the London team to preserve their lead until the final whistle.

“There’s no doubt Mason came on and had a positive impact. He was young and nimble, and he had a chance to score, but it was too little, too late. After the 1-0 loss in the League Cup, Solskjaer was cited by Man Utd’s official website as saying, “Of course, we’re going to go gung-ho in the last six or seven minutes, and they could have scored a couple.”

The recent setback to West Ham was the Red Devils’ second in two weeks, with the first coming in the Champions League against Swiss team Young Boys. Solskjaer’s team, on the other hand, has gone undefeated in the league thus far, with four victories and a draw, and is currently in third place in the 2021-22 Premier League table.

Solskjaer also said that his side did not create enough chances against West Ham that led to their elimination from the League Cup, a domestic title that they last won in the 2016-17 season.

“We didn’t create enough huge opportunities, we put pressure on the opposition, but we couldn’t [score].” We had a couple of great opportunities – Mason [Greenwood] came on and had a good one. We created pressure, but you know how pressure doesn’t always result in results,” the Norwegian chief remarked.

Marcus Rashford, a crucial forward for the Red Devils, has been absent since undergoing surgery ahead of the 2021-22 season. While the Englishman will not return until mid-October, Brazilian defender Alex Telles is close to returning after suffering a calf injury during the pre-season campaign.

“They’ve both put in a lot of effort. Alex is a little ahead of Marcus. “I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break, but Alex has worked well and will be in the team as well,” Solskjaer previously told the Manchester United press.

On Saturday, Manchester United will host Aston Villa in a league match at Old Trafford.