Masks Has Said Everything Kyrie Irving Has Said About COVID Vaccines.

According to a new revelation, NBA all-star Kyrie Irving is not just unvaccinated against COVID-19, but also believes in conspiracy theories. The Brooklyn Nets player did not attend the team’s media day on Monday, and when asked about his immunization status during a Zoom conversation, he repeatedly declined.

While Irving stated that he will issue a statement “when everything is cleaned up” at an undefined time in the future, previous comments and actions have indicated that the point guard is opposed to wearing masks and perhaps getting vaccinated.

Irving allegedly started following and liking posts from a person on Instagram who claims “hidden societies” are using vaccines to inject implants into Black people that connect to a master computer for “a Satanic scheme,” according to a Rolling Stone story published this weekend.

Irving has already admitted to believing in conspiracy theories. He claimed that the Earth is flat during an interview on the podcast Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing in 2017. He also stated that extraterrestrial beings exist in the same discussion.

Irving has also reportedly stated that he believes the Federal Reserve played a hand in the assassination of John F. Kennedy and that the C.I.A. attempted to kill Bob Marley, according to The Boston Globe.

His opinions on COVID-19, however, continue to be the most divisive. Irving criticized the NBA’s proposal to restart the season inside a bubble in Orlando, according to a reporter for the New York Daily News in June 2020, and even suggested that players form their own league.

Despite the fact that other NBA players denied the bubble myth, it has been claimed that Irving has refused to wear masks on occasion. After a video surfaced showing him wearing no mask at a large family gathering in early January 2021, he was fined $50,000 for breaking the NBA’s health and safety rules. For his conduct, he also had to go through a five-day quarantine before returning to team activities.

He tweeted a remark on September 15 that was widely viewed as anti-mask. “My mask is off,” he wrote. Now it’s your turn to remove yours. “Do not be alarmed.”

