Maryland Hosts Penn State in High-Stakes Big Ten Battle

The Xfinity Center in College Park is set to host a crucial Big Ten matchup on January 18, 2026, where both the Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions are desperately seeking their first conference win. The teams are struggling, with both sidelined by losing streaks and battling injuries, but this contest presents a valuable chance to reset their seasons. Maryland (7-10 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) and Penn State (9-8 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) come into the game at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, making this one of their few remaining opportunities to gain momentum.

Teams Under Pressure

Maryland enters the game on a seven-loss streak, most recently suffering a double-digit loss to Virginia. Head coach Buzz Williams, in his first season with the Terps, has yet to secure a Big Ten victory and acknowledges the pressure. “I’ve got to do better,” Williams admitted, expressing frustration at the team’s performance but highlighting the ongoing effort to address its shortcomings.

The Terps have been plagued by injuries throughout the season, most notably losing their leading scorer Pharrel Payne (17.5 points per game), who has missed the last six games. Solomon Washington has stepped up in Payne’s absence, contributing solid performances with 9.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. However, the team’s struggles in ball movement and perimeter shooting persist, leaving the outcome in the hands of players like senior guard Diggy Coit. Coit’s 30-point performance against USC demonstrated his ability to take over games, a skill that may prove decisive against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State, similarly, has endured a challenging run, losing four consecutive games, including matchups with top teams such as Illinois and UCLA. The Nittany Lions have shown resilience despite their record, keeping some games close against elite competition. However, they, too, are battling injuries. Freshman Kayden Mingo, who averages 14.9 points per game, is out following nose surgery, and second-leading scorer Freddie Dilione V is questionable with an ankle injury. Without these key players, the Nittany Lions face a significant challenge in maintaining offensive firepower.

Despite the setbacks, Penn State’s offense remains effective in several areas, including their low turnover rate (9.4 per game) and solid free throw shooting from last season. However, their struggles with field goal defense—ranking last in the Big Ten—could give Maryland the advantage in this matchup.

What’s at Stake

Maryland is slightly favored, with KenPom projecting a 75-73 win and the Terps opening as 2.5-point favorites. This marks the first time since their early-season loss to Georgetown that they’ve been favored against a power conference team. The outcome of this game will have significant implications, not just for the win column but also for their confidence going into a tough stretch of ranked opponents, including Illinois, Michigan State, and Purdue.

The game is also a critical test for Penn State’s ability to rebound from their current struggles and injury woes. If the Nittany Lions can rally without Mingo and potentially Dilione, they may have an outside chance of stealing a win on the road in College Park, where Maryland has historically been dominant, posting an 11-2 record against Penn State at home.

Fans can catch the action live on Big Ten Network or stream the game via FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. With both teams struggling to find their rhythm, today’s matchup promises a tense and hard-fought battle. Regardless of the outcome, the Big Ten standings will undoubtedly look different by the end of the day.