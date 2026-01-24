Martindale Reveals Emotional Fallout for Bokila After Red Card in Livingston Defeat

Livingston manager Davie Martindale has revealed that his red-carded star Jeremy Bokila was left in tears following an alleged abusive comment during a heated encounter with Aberdeen in a dramatic 6-2 defeat on January 24, 2026. The veteran forward, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes after coming on as a substitute, was sent off alongside Aberdeen’s Jack Milne after an intense clash in the second half.

Martindale, speaking after the match, revealed the emotional toll the incident had taken on the 37-year-old, who was unable to repeat the words he claimed were directed at him during the altercation. “Bokila is in there crying,” Martindale shared, adding that the player was so upset he was unwilling to explain the specifics of the remark he had allegedly heard. “He’s in a position where he can’t explain or doesn’t want to explain what he feels he heard,” Martindale explained, emphasizing the player’s distress.

Investigation Expected as Emotions Run High

The Livingston manager stressed that the club would look into the incident once Bokila’s emotions had settled, expressing confidence that a more rational conversation would take place in the coming days. “I would imagine so,” Martindale said of the potential investigation, though he clarified that it would be up to the club secretary or another official to handle the matter directly with Bokila. “He’s 37 years old and said something was said to him,” Martindale added, underlining the seriousness of the player’s emotional reaction.

Martindale, however, made clear his reluctance to let the incident overshadow the result, stating, “I don’t want to turn this into something other than the result.” While the controversy surrounding the red card and the alleged comment may dominate discussions in the coming days, Martindale is hopeful that focus will eventually return to the performance on the field.