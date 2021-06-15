Martin Tyler names a player that Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all interested in signing.

Liverpool should consider acquiring ‘top-drawer’ Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to Sky Sports expert Martin Tyler.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, Tyler believes, would all be interested in the 24-year-old, who cost Leicester £17 million in 2017.

Ndidi played down speculation about his future in April 2020, but has continued to impress at the King Power Stadium under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Tyler stated in an interview with Elegbete TV Sports: “That is the highest compliment I can pay him; I believe he would be signed by any other organization.

“Any of the four teams above Leicester would sign him, he’s that effective at what he does.”

“His stats are superb and he does it without upsetting referees too much.”

He went on to say: “You know he gets the ball firmly and fairly, and that is where it all begins; you need the ball to win the game, and he is an excellent retriever of possession as well as a footballer.

“He is more than a tackler. I believe he is just outstanding.”