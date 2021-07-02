Martin Samuelsen, a winger for Hull City, has signed a permanent contract with Haugesund.

The 24-year-old Norwegian international came from West Ham in January 2020, having previously played for Tigers boss Grant McCann at Peterborough. However, he struggled to make an impression in East Yorkshire, making only 18 first-team appearances and scoring only once.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Danish club Aalborg and has now returned home to join the club that is now eighth in the Premier League.