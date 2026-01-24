Martin O’Neill Sets Sights on Celtic’s Title Challenge as He Returns to Dugout

Martin O’Neill, the legendary former Celtic manager, is back at the helm in an effort to steer the club toward the Scottish Premiership title after nearly two decades away from management. The 73-year-old, who led Celtic to remarkable heights in the early 2000s, now faces a tight three-way race for the championship, with Hearts and Rangers also vying for the top spot. O’Neill’s return, originally intended as a short-term solution before Wilfried Nancy took over, has now turned into a high-stakes pursuit of glory.

Rangers and Hearts Remain Strong Contenders

The tension is palpable as Celtic prepares for a crucial clash against Hearts at Tynecastle, a match that could shift the balance of the title race. Hearts, ahead of schedule in their pursuit of the league, are in a strong position, but O’Neill is determined to close the gap, knowing that a win could bring Celtic within just three points of the leaders. However, with nine points between them and Hearts, O’Neill is acutely aware of the uphill battle he faces. “I’d certainly rather be in Hearts’ position with 16 games to go than ours,” O’Neill remarked, acknowledging the difficulty of chasing down the leaders.

Although the 2003 UEFA Cup run and a painful final-day loss to Rangers in 2005 still haunt O’Neill, he is motivated by the chance to write a triumphant final chapter to his storied career. Reflecting on past disappointments, he admitted that “it was a great season, but we didn’t win anything,” a sentiment that has fueled his drive to succeed this time around.

As Celtic navigates a difficult stretch of the season, O’Neill is confident that the challenge is not insurmountable. “It’ll be tight,” he said, maintaining optimism despite the setbacks. His return to the club, originally a temporary measure, has seen O’Neill rediscover his passion for the game and a determination to lead Celtic back to the summit.

Meanwhile, the rise of Rangers under their renewed challenge adds another layer of complexity to the title fight. O’Neill recognizes the growing strength of their rivals but insists that Celtic must focus on themselves. “It’s good for the SPFL that Hearts have done great and Rangers are improving,” he commented, noting the competitiveness of this season’s race.

With just 16 games left to play, the storylines surrounding Celtic, Hearts, and Rangers are set to collide, with O’Neill and his squad hoping for a fairy tale ending that would rival the incredible moments of his first stint at the club. The next chapter of this season’s drama begins Sunday in Edinburgh, and O’Neill is ready to make his mark once again.