Martin O’Neill Downplays Expectations for Celtic’s New Striker Tomas Cvancara

Martin O’Neill has cautioned Celtic fans that new signing Tomas Cvancara should not be seen as a quick fix to the club’s current goal-scoring troubles. The 6ft 3in striker, who is joining on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach with an option to buy, is undergoing a medical in the UK. While Cvancara impressed in the Czech Republic with Jablonec and Sparta Prague, his form has faltered since his £9million transfer to Germany in 2023.

Despite his imposing physical presence, O’Neill made it clear that Cvancara should not be expected to replicate the style of previous Celtic greats like John Hartson or Chris Sutton, who were known for their powerful, target-man roles. “No, he’s not a target man, believe it or not,” O’Neill explained. “He’s quite quick, and he’s not really that type. He’s agile and wants to prove himself, but I wouldn’t want to place too much responsibility on him to solve all our problems immediately.”

O’Neill Eyes More Reinforcements Ahead of Transfer Deadline

As Cvancara prepares to complete his move, O’Neill remains hopeful that Celtic can strengthen further before the January 31 transfer deadline. The club’s squad depth has been a concern this season, and O’Neill emphasized that additional reinforcements are needed to ensure they remain competitive. “We’ve got some time to bring in a few more players if possible. I’m hoping we can,” he said. However, when questioned about whether any new signings would be ready in time for Celtic’s upcoming match against Hearts, O’Neill was non-committal, stating that the current focus is on their next game.

The future of playmaker Arne Engels has also been a topic of speculation, with reports linking him to a move to RB Leipzig. However, O’Neill dismissed any concerns about outgoing transfers, stating that if players are attracting interest, it is a positive sign for them. “If some of our players are attracting attention, that’s well done to them,” O’Neill remarked. “But I would prefer to add to our squad and see how things progress from there.”

Meanwhile, O’Neill has also quashed rumors circulating on social media regarding Anthony Ralston’s availability for Thursday’s Europa League clash in Bologna. Despite claims that Ralston could miss the match due to a passport issue, O’Neill firmly denied these reports, assuring fans that the defender would be available for selection.