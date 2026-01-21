Marseille vs Liverpool: Crucial Champions League Showdown Looms

As the UEFA Champions League group stage enters its decisive final stages, tonight’s clash between Marseille and Liverpool at the Stade Vélodrome promises to be a high-stakes encounter. With both teams eyeing a place in the competition’s top eight, this match could prove pivotal for their respective campaigns.

Marseille’s Attack Faces Liverpool’s Defensive Resilience

Marseille, currently ranked 16th in the Champions League standings with 9 points from six matches, comes into this fixture with renewed optimism after a dominant 5-2 victory over Angers in Ligue 1. Despite sitting outside the top eight, the French side’s attacking prowess—boasting 41 goals in the league—has been evident. Manager Roberto De Zerbi will be counting on his experienced squad, including former Premier League stars Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to put Liverpool under pressure. Aubameyang, in particular, has been a standout performer with 3 goals and 4 assists in the competition this season.

De Zerbi’s predicted lineup features Rulli in goal, a defense comprising Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, and Emerson, while O’Riley and Hojbjerg are expected to anchor the midfield. Marseille’s forward line will feature Weah, Greenwood, Paixao, and Aubameyang. However, they will be without Derek Cornelius and Ruben Blanco due to injury, and Nayef Aguerd remains a doubt after Morocco’s loss in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Meanwhile, Liverpool arrives with a mixed form. Although unbeaten in their last 12 games, six of those matches have ended in frustrating draws, including their latest 1-1 Premier League result against relegation-threatened Burnley. This draw streak has put pressure on manager Arne Slot, though the Reds remain a formidable force in Europe. Currently sitting in 9th place with 12 points, Liverpool can leap into the top eight with a win tonight. The return of Mohamed Salah, who has recovered from his Africa Cup of Nations campaign, is a significant boost for Slot’s side. Salah’s inclusion could push either Florian Wirtz or Cody Gakpo to the bench, while Alexis Mac Allister is expected to start in midfield.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup includes Alisson in goal, with a defense of Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, and Kerkez. In midfield, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai will form the trio, while up front, Wirtz, Ekitike, and Salah are set to lead the attack. Despite injuries to Isak, Bradley, and Leoni, Liverpool’s depth should provide plenty of options for rotation.

Key Battle and Betting Odds

Historically, Liverpool has had the upper hand in this fixture, winning three of their previous four Champions League encounters with Marseille, including a 4-0 victory in 2007 at the Vélodrome. However, the stakes are high for both sides tonight, with Marseille needing a win to keep their knockout hopes alive and Liverpool aiming to break their recent run of draws and regain their momentum.

Both teams boast potent attacking threats, with Liverpool leading the competition in expected goals (xG) among teams yet to play their seventh game. Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Ekitike are expected to be key figures in the attack. The betting odds are slightly in favor of Liverpool, with the Reds priced at 21/20 to win, Marseille at 11/4, and a draw at 14/5. Many pundits predict a closely contested match, with a 2-2 draw being a popular bet, reflecting both teams’ attacking talent and Marseille’s desperate need for points.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and available for streaming on platforms like RTÉ Player, Paramount , UniMás, TUDN, ViX, and Prime Video. Fans in regions where RTÉ Player is geo-restricted can access it using a VPN service like ExpressVPN, which offers fast speeds and a no-logging policy. ExpressVPN is currently offering a 49% discount on a one-year subscription, making it a great option for sports fans looking to catch the action live.

With both clubs desperate for points, tonight’s Champions League clash at the Stade Vélodrome promises to deliver high drama, intense competition, and perhaps a few surprises along the way. Fans around the world will be watching closely as Marseille and Liverpool battle for vital points in their European journeys.