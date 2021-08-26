Marseille Physio Suspended After French Mayhem, Nice Hit With Stadium Ban

Following the mayhem at a French Ligue 1 match between the two teams last weekend, Nice was ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors on Wednesday, while a member of Marseille’s backroom staff was suspended.

Following the pitch invasion and major brawl among fans, players, and staff, the French league (PFL) has informed Nice that spectators would be banned from Saturday’s match against Bordeaux at Allianz Riviera.

After being accused of punching a supporter, Marseille’s physical trainer Pablo Fernandez was suspended “from all official tasks” as a precaution.

After 75 minutes, Marseille player Dimitri Payet flung a bottle targeted at him back into the Nice section of the stadium, bringing the game to a halt.

Hundreds of fans descended on the pitch to challenge Payet as a result.

Marseille subsequently declined to continue due to safety concerns, and the game was called off with Nice ahead 1-0.

The PFL went on to say that more fines, as well as the game’s future, are expected to be announced in the near future.

Meanwhile, a Nice fan accused of kicking Payet was scheduled to appear in court.

“At the end of his police custody, he will be brought to the court for ‘unlawful trespass on the playing area disturbing a sporting event’ and ‘voluntary violence in gatherings,’” said Jean- Philippe Navarre, deputy public prosecutor.

“This person was aiming for Dimitri Payet with a kick,” he claimed.

The nearly 30-year-old has a history of court appearances for matters unrelated to sports.