Marko Marosi has signed a three-year contract with Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury Town have signed goalkeeper Marko Marosi to a three-year contract.

The Slovakian joins Montgomery Waters Meadow from Coventry City, where he played 20 times last season in the Sky Bet Championship.

“Marko has been a goalie I’ve wanted to get since the minute I learned we could get him from Coventry,” manager Steve Cotterill said on the club website.

“He’ll contribute a lot to the team; he’s a fantastic footballer for a goalie, a great shot-stopper, and he’s quick off the ground.”