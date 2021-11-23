Marko Grujic joins Liverpool as a’success’ after a £10.5 million trade.

Marko Grujic has revealed that despite not getting much game time at Liverpool, he considers his time there a success.

In January 2016, the Reds signed Grujic from Red Star Belgrade, becoming him Jurgen Klopp’s first official signing.

Grujic failed to obtain regular game time as a Liverpool player despite entering with a lot of promise.

Grujic only made 16 appearances for Liverpool during his five-and-a-half-year deal, due to loan spells with Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin, and subsequently Porto.

He was moved to Porto for £10.5 million this summer, and he has been reflecting on his time at Liverpool.

Grujic acknowledges that he did not get as much screen time as he would have liked, but he is grateful for the education and support he had while on Merseyside.

“I’d say my Liverpool career was a triumph,” Grujic told The Athletic.

“OK, not in terms of games played or personal achievements for the club, but I definitely left Liverpool as a better player than when I originally arrived.”

“My progress was aided by the coaching staff, as well as the loan spells I had to gain additional experience.

“The veteran players at Liverpool taught me a lot about the sacrifices you have to make off the field in order to reach your best potential.”

“That professionalism and attention to how one should spend one’s life is something I brought with me.”

“That’s what I’m going to do for the remainder of my career.” Of course, I’d have liked to have played more, but I’ll always be grateful for the Liverpool education I had.”