Marko Grujic breaks his silence on Liverpool’s future and teases a move.

Marko Grujic looks to have hinted at a possible return to Porto, with the Portuguese club interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder on a permanent basis.

Grujic, 25, spent last season on loan at Porto, when he helped the Primeira Liga side reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Porto have been solidly in the lead in the fight for the Serbia international’s full-time signature this summer, but have yet to submit a formal offer to Liverpool due to financial difficulties.

Porto were planning to make a bid for Grujic by selling Sergio Oliveira to Fiorentina, but the deal fell through, prompting manager Gennaro Gattuso to resign less than a month after taking over at the Italian club, jeopardizing Porto’s transfer plans.

Grujic, however, stated in an interview with sportske.net that he plans to return to Porto’s Estadio do Dragao, this time in front of fans who were barred out during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said, “I’m only sorry I didn’t play in front of the people.” “All of my teammates and club members say it’s a beautiful environment, but my career is long, and I’m confident I’ll get another chance to play at the Estadio do Dragao.”

Liverpool want roughly £20 million for Grujic, who has only made two senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side since December 2017.

Grujic, who joined Porto for £5.1 million from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, had loan spells at Hertha Berlin and Cardiff City before announcing his future in the coming weeks.

“I’ll shortly join Liverpool’s preparations to perform that basic aspect, so we’ll see what happens next,” he stated.

“We’ll see which club I play for; I haven’t decided yet, but I think I’ve done well in the blue colors during the last three seasons.

“Of course, there’s always room for improvement!”

Grujic, Klopp’s first signing at Anfield, is also being pursued by clubs in Italy and Germany.