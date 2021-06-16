Marko Grujic, a midfielder for Liverpool, is being pursued by Porto.

After a good loan spell at Liverpool last season, Porto are leading the race to sign midfielder Marko Grujic.

The 25-year-two old’s Carabao Cup appearances for the Reds last autumn were his first since moving to the Estadio do Dragao in December 2017.

Grujic has spent the majority of his five years at Liverpool on loan, with stints at Cardiff, Hertha Berlin, and Porto, and the Reds are keen to get rid of him this summer.

According to the PA news agency, the Portuguese club is the frontrunner to sign him because they have been in talks with the Reds about a permanent deal for some time.

They are expected to have to sell in order to buy, which could pique the curiosity of teams in Germany and Italy.

Adrian, the backup goalkeeper, has signed a contract extension and will remain at Anfield.

Last season, the Spaniard made just six appearances, including a terrible 7-2 loss to Aston Villa, and slipped behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the race to be Alisson Becker’s successor.

Nonetheless, the 34-year-old is content to stay.

He told liverpoolfc.com, “It’s a gift from the club for the hard effort I’ve put in since I signed two years ago.”

“I greatly appreciate the club’s, manager’s, and everyone else’s faith in me in that circumstances.

“Secondly, and above all, staying in Liverpool is a pleasure Because it’s such a large club… Staying here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for every player. “I am fortunate.”