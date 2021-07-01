Marketa Vondrousova is stunned by Emma Raducanu to continue her Wimbledon fairytale.

Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom continued her Wimbledon fairytale with a thrilling victory over Marketa Vondrousova to advance to the third round.

The 18-year-old was only given a wild card into the main draw at the last minute, but she followed up a round-one victory over Vitalia Diatchenko with a 6-2 6-4 victory on Court 12 on Wednesday to claim the biggest victory of her career.

Raducanu shocked the world number 42 in one hour and 12 minutes with a combination of powerful hitting and incredible composure.

Raducanu, who was ranked 338 in the world before her main draw debut at the All England Club, will face Sorana Cirstea in the third round, after Cirstea eliminated 12th seed Victoria Azarenka earlier in the day.