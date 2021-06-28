Mark Wood: The occurrence in Sri Lanka serves as a reminder to keep Covid limitations in mind.

Sri Lanka’s pricey brush with coronavirus limitations, according to England’s Mark Wood, has served as a warning that “small mistakes” can still jeopardize top-level sport.

The tourists have struck a new low as vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, and opener Danushka Gunathilaka were suspended and sent home for breaking team rules.

The trio were captured on camera on an unofficial night out in Durham, the venue of Tuesday’s first one-day international but also one of the UK’s worst illness outbreaks, and are now packing their luggage rather than their cricket bags.

Given the current coronavirus outbreak in the area, England’s squad was warned to only take short excursions in designated areas and to avoid socializing in public places, according to Covid compliance officer Phil Davies.

The Sri Lankan trio’s apparent breaches have not jeopardized the game itself, merely their own team’s chances of salvaging something, but Wood believes it serves as a warning to stay focused as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow.

“It’s disheartening from them, and they’re also fairly talented players,” says the coach. But we’ll have to double-check everything now since small mistakes like these might jeopardize the whole thing,” he warned.

“We’ve been advised that Covid levels in Durham are very high, so we’ll have to take it easy. We were not permitted to enter restaurants, coffee shops, or similar establishments. There was no such thing as sitting outside or anything like that. As a result, we completely dismantled it.

“I have no idea what their team’s metrics are or what they’ve been told. I’m not sure if theirs is more relaxed than ours – each team is different – but we’ve taken this extremely seriously and even hired a Covid security officer to advise us what we can and can’t do.

“Some of the lads find it difficult at times because they want to get out and do stuff, but in a. (This is a brief piece.)