Mark Richt, the former coach of Georgia and Miami, has Parkinson’s disease and explains why he’s ‘waddling around.’

Mark Richt, the former head coach of a major college football program, announced on social media Thursday night that he had Parkinson’s Disease. He addressed his “waddling around” briefly before realizing the light that exists before one reaches heaven.

“I’ve been stumbling around recently, and many have questioned what’s wrong with me. I’ve made the decision to inform everyone at the same moment. “I’ve been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” the former Georgia and University of Miami coach tweeted late Thursday.

Richt remarked, “Truly, I look at it as a momentary mild sorrow compared to the coming splendor in paradise.” “Thank you, Jesus, for promising us a glorified body free of sin and disease in the future. In the meantime, I’ll be grateful for the blessings I do have.”

Richt said he’d see his followers on the ACC Network at the end of his tweet.

pic.twitter.com/omdtG3HrcY

1 July 2021 — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht)