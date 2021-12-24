Mark Lawrenson informs Jurgen Klopp that he will not be able to make a transfer decision in January.

Liverpool won’t let Caoimhin Kelleher leave on loan, according to Mark Lawrenson, because Adrian isn’t good enough to fill in for Alisson.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was instrumental in helping Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, save two penalties in a penalty shootout victory over Leicester after a 3-3 draw.

Kelleher has dethroned former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as Jurgen Klopp’s second-choice goalkeeper, but he has only played three times this season.

Lawrenson, a Reds great, is convinced that if the Irishman wants to leave to play No. 1 somewhere, Klopp will not grant his request.

Lawrenson believes Kelleher can continue to grow at Anfield by working with world-class players, and that Klopp would be hesitant to have Adrian as Alisson’s backup.

“I don’t think Klopp will let him out,” Lawrenson said Off the Ball when asked if Kelleher would want to leave Liverpool in pursuit of first-team action.

“The difficulty is that if you let him go to the Championship, it’s a whole different experience because you’ll get pummeled and crosses and corners will come in, and they’ll surround him and all kinds of things that don’t happen in the Premier League unless you’re playing Burnley.”

“However, I believe Klopp will be quite hesitant to let him out.”

“I simply do not believe it will happen.”

“I believe Klopp will err on the side of ‘you are in training every day, all these guys, your Salahs and Manes and all these kind of Jotas and all those,’ and by the way Adrian, I mean, he could no longer keep bees.’

“As a result, you wouldn’t want him as number two.”

As he tries to push Alisson for the No. 1 jersey, Kelleher will want to make the most of his limited opportunities.