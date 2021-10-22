Mark Lawrenson discusses why he believes Liverpool will not be able to defeat Manchester United.

Mark Lawrenson, a BBC Sport analyst, believes Manchester United and Liverpool will have to settle for a point apiece in their Old Trafford duel.

The two old rivals meet on Sunday in the Premier League, with the Reds unbeaten in second place, a point behind champions Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are winless in their previous three league games and were thrashed 4-2 by Leicester City last Saturday.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, showed incredible energy and drive to come back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is in good form, but Lawrenson, a former Liverpool defender, feels the two teams will cancel each other out in a 1-1 draw.

“Manchester United’s performance against Atalanta on Wednesday to come back from 2-0 down and win 3-2 summed up what they are like under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” Lawrenson told the BBC.

“They might have bad spells as well as spells that are really difficult to break.

“It would have been a plus for Liverpool if United had lost, but instead, both of them are on a high heading into the weekend.”

“There’s certainly more pressure on United to have a positive result since they’ve lost their last three league games, but a draw would be a good result for both camps, and that’s what I’m aiming for.”

“Liverpool will not, and cannot, modify their style of play. The reason I believe United would close is that if they remain open, you would fear the worst.”