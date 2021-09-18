Mark Clattenburg calls Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a “weird dude” and accuses him of intimidation.

Mark Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, has characterized Jurgen Klopp as a “weird bloke” who tried to intimidate him before a crucial game.

Before the official left for Saudi Arabia in February 2017, Clattenburg and the German had three years in the Premier League together.

Klopp, on the other hand, met Clattenburg for the first time when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund ahead of a Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Klopp’s Dortmund team went on to lose the game 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Clattenburg thinks he witnessed a different side of Klopp after the defeat.

“When I stepped out of my dressing room after the game, Real defender Marcelo and his wife approached me and begged for a selfie. Clattenburg remarked in the Daily Mail, “It was a private image on their phone, so I replied yeah, no issue.”

‘Oh, so that’s why we lost, isn’t it?’ he stated He wasn’t being amusing or nice; instead, he was being sarcastic.

I told him, “You’re lucky you only got beaten 3-0.” The fact that we were in Madrid undoubtedly gave me the confidence to respond. When managers couldn’t be polite in defeat, it irritated me.”

In another excerpt from Clattenburg’s new book, the Whistle Blower, he describes an occasion when he believes Klopp tried to intimidate him prior to a Liverpool game.

“Klopp was never a big loser. He was thrilled when he was winning, and he was a lot of fun. He became irritable when things did not go his way,” he wrote.

“My final game under Klopp came against Chelsea at Anfield in January 2017.” Managers rarely came into my dressing room an hour before kick-off to exchange team sheets.

“On this particular occasion, Klopp was accompanied by Jordan Henderson. He stood and stared at me for almost 30 seconds, which was strange. I simply returned his stare. ‘What the hell is going on?’ I could tell Jordan was thinking. Was Klopp of the opinion that I was a moron?

“I wasn’t going to let him bully me. “What a strange bloke,” I thought as he walked away.