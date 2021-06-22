Mark Beevers has signed a new three-year contract with Peterborough United.

Mark Beevers has agreed to a new three-year contract with Peterborough United.

Last season, the 31-year-old defender appeared 49 times in all competitions, assisting the club in gaining promotion to the Championship.

“We had a lot of success as a group last season, and it is excellent that so many of last season’s squad have signed new deals,” Beevers told the club’s official website.

“I’ve been made to feel really welcome from the moment I walked in the door, and I’m confident that any summer additions we make will settle in fast because of the community we have here.”